French Open: After becoming a mother, she entered the Grand Slam for the first time and did this feat, a very special love story

Elina Svitolina French Open 2023: female tennis player from ukraine alina svitolina After becoming a mother, she got to play in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. After giving birth to a daughter in October last year, Svitolina had to stay away from the tennis court for several months. But he has made a place in the quarterfinals by performing amazingly in the French Open.

Elina Svitolina defeated Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round of the French Open. Earlier, in the third round match also, she had defeated Anna Blinkova of Russia.

Svitolina got a straight set win in the fourth round match. He won the match 6-4, 7-6 and confirmed his place in the quarterfinals. After the victory, she said that she is feeling herself 17 years old.

Svitolina, once ranked No. 3, defeated 9th seed Daria Kasatkina in the French Open to make it to the last eight of the women’s singles. Svitolina did not shake hands with her Russian opponent after the match and did ‘thumbs up’ instead. Svitolina did this because of the ongoing war between the two countries.

By the way, Elina Svitolina’s love story is also very special, her husband Gail Monfils is also a tennis star. He withdrew from the second round of the French Open due to injury.

The eyes of both had collided several times during the tennis tournament. Then they met in Paris. After this both kept talking to each other through messaging. After dating for a long time, both of them got engaged. Then on 19 July 2021, the couple got married.

After winning the match at the French Open 2023, Elina Svitolina was also seen lovingly kissing her husband Gail Monfils. Its video has also gone viral on social media.

