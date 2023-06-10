French Open: Iga Swiatek created history, won the French Open title for the third time

World number one Poland’s star female player Inga Swiatek has created history. Inga has won the title of French Open 2023. Swiatek won the title by defeating Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the final match.

Carolina was defeated in a thrilling match

Inga Swiatek defeated Karolina Muchova in three sets in the final of the French Open. He defeated Carolina 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in this title match. In this match, Sviatyatek maintained its dominance from the beginning. He easily won the first set 6-2 against Carolina. Muchova came back in the second set and won the set 7-5. After his return, the third set became very exciting. However, Iga made an amazing comeback in the third set and defeated Carolina 6-4. However, for a time in the third and deciding set, Carolina was leading. But Iga showed his experience and won the last set. With this set win, Iga created history and won the French Open title for the third time.

French Open title won for the third time

This is the third time that Swiatek has won the French Open title. Earlier, she was successful in winning this title in 2020 and 2022 as well. Apart from the French Open, he also won the US Open last year. Now his eyes will be on winning the Wimbledon Open for the first time in July.

