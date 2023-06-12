French Open: Many big personalities including the President of India congratulated Novak Djokovic for winning the 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic, French Open 2023: world number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovik Has created history by winning the French Open 2023 title. In the men’s singles final match played on Sunday (June 11), Djokovic not only won this title for the third time by defeating Norway’s Casper Rudd, but also became the first male tennis player to win 23 singles Grand Slams. President of India on this achievement of Serbian star Djokovic Draupadi Murmu Since then many big personalities have congratulated him.

President Draupadi Murmu tweeted congratulations

The President of India recently went on a tour of Serbia. Where he met the people of Serbia and spent some time with them. He congratulated Djokovic by tweeting on his historic victory. Congratulating the President, he wrote, ‘Novak Djokovic is an inspirational icon for the youth of Serbia, India and around the world. I wish that he gets continued success.

Congratulations to @DjokerNole for winning the men’s singles final at the French Open that makes him the winner of the largest number of men’s Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis. I share the special joy of the people of Serbia with whom I got to spend memorable time a…

Let us tell you that even after reaching the final of Djokovic, President Draupadi Murmu tweeted a message full of good wishes for him. When Djokovic was asked about this tweet, he called it the nobility of the President. Along with this, Djokovic had also expressed his desire to come to India and play here again and meet tennis players.

Back home Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions. Several sports coaches from Serbia are helping Indian athletes and sportspersons to improve their skills. pic.twitter.com/hLoKcUm2bV

Djokovic breaks Rafael Nadal’s world record

Novak Djokovic has become the most successful male tennis player in history by winning the French Open title. Djokovic has defeated Spain’s tennis star Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has won the most 23 Grand Slam titles so far. While Nadal has 22 Grand Slam titles to his name. Roger Federer of Switzerland is at number-3. In the Open Era, only Margaret Court has 24 Grand Slams in women’s singles while Serena Williams has 23 singles Grand Slams. Now Djokovic also has 23 singles major titles. After Djokovic’s achievement, stars from all over the world are congratulating him.

Many congratulations on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!

Many congrats for that and for the new record! @DjokerNole https://t.co/Yuyvg5YNtB

If anyone wants to learn how to perform under pressure, if any athlete wants to learn how to have a winning mentality, just watch Djokovic! Love him or hate him, his achievements are unparalleled @DjokerNole #FrenchOpen

There isn’t a sportsman on this planet as mentally tough, and as good as, @DjokerNole, Greatest mind across ALL SPORTS.

Djokovic has won the French Open title for the third time

Djokovic is dominating in the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He has won the Australian Open title 10 times in his career so far. After that, he won 7 Wimbledon titles. While there have been 3-3 champions in the French Open and US Open tournaments.

Djokovic’s Grand Slam Title

Australian Open: 10 French Open: 3 Wimbledon: 7 US Open: 3

