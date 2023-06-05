French Open: Novak Djokovic broke Rafael Nadal’s record, made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the 17th time

Novak Djokovic French Open 2023: legendary tennis player Novak Djokovik Created history as soon as he reached the quarterfinals of the French Open. Djokovic defeated John Paul Verillas to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the French Open for a record 17th time. With this, Djokovic broke the record of Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slams equal to him, reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open 16 times. Nadal is not playing in the tournament this time due to a hip injury but he has been able to convert 14 of his 16 quarter-final campaigns into titles at the French Open.

Djokovic records one-sided victory over Verillas

Djokovic, the 2016 and 2021 winner of Roland Garros, didn’t have to break a sweat to reach the last eight. He defeated World No. 94 Verillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in a one-sided match that lasted almost two hours. During this, the 36-year-old player from Serbia hit 35 winners while only 15 winners were taken against him. Djokovic has reached the quarter-finals for the 55th time in the Grand Slam and in this case he is only behind the great Roger Federer (58 Grand Slam quarter-finals). Third seeded Djokovic will face the challenge of 11th seeded Karen Khachanov. Khachanov has managed to register one win in nine matches between the two players. Khachanov defeated Lorenzo Sonego 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 in another match of the last 16.

said after the match – my best performance

After winning the match, Djokovic said, ‘I had never played against my opponent before. I knew he was a clay court specialist and I had to win. This was my best performance this week. Djokovic, 36, has not yet lost a set in four rounds.

Pavlyuchenkova and Muchova reach quarterfinals

In the women’s section, two unseeded players Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolina Muchova managed to reach the quarterfinals. Both the players will face each other in the quarter finals. French Open 2021 runner-up Pavlyuchenkova defeated 28th ranked player Alice Mertens 3-6, 7-6, 6-3. Muchova defeated Alina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-4.