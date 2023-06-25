Friendship of Wagner Chief and Belarus President came in Russia’s trouble, big massacre averted

Moscow : In the midst of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine for the last one and a half years, a sudden armed rebellion by the Wagner Group created trouble for President Vladimir Putin and Russia. If media reports are to be believed, an agreement has now been reached between the head of Wagner Group and Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner has decided to put down the weapon raised against Russia. It is being said in the report that the mediation of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko played an important role in the agreement between Russian President Putin and Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. It is being told that there is a close friendship between Yevgeny Prigozhin and the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and his friendship only worked in the deal with Putin. averted a major massacre in Russia.

Wagner chief and his fighters haven’t reached Belarus yet

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the ‘Wagner Group’, ordered his fighters to march towards Moscow, posing the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more than two decades in power. However, Yevgeny Prigozhin suddenly announced his intention to go into exile and back down following an agreement with the Kremlin. However, there was no news of Yevgeny Prigozhin reaching Belarus till Sunday morning. At the same time, whether or not Prigozhin will join the ‘Wagner’ fighters in exile and what role he may have there, if any, answers to many such questions have not yet been found.

The rebellion exposed the weaknesses of Russian soldiers

According to media reports, however, this brief insurgency exposed weaknesses among Russian government forces. The Wagner Group troops, under the command of Yevgeny Prigozhin, were able to unhindered the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and advance hundreds of kilometers towards Moscow. Prigozhin will travel to neighboring Belarus, which has backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, under an agreement announced on Saturday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

No prosecution against Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia said on Saturday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the ‘Wagner Group’ who has rebelled against the government, and his fighters will not be prosecuted. Yevgeny Prigozhin, who declared an armed rebellion against Russia, ordered his fighters to march towards Moscow, the capital of Russia. However, later he asked the fighters to suddenly change the route.

Yevgeny announced not to shed blood

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that he had ordered his fighters not to advance towards Moscow and return to their base camps in Ukraine to avoid the blood of Russian citizens. This is the biggest challenge President Vladimir Putin has faced during his tenure of more than two decades. Kremlin (Russia’s presidential palace) spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Saturday that Prigozhin would go to Belarus, which supported Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The charges against Prigozhin and his fighters for inciting an armed rebellion would be dropped and the fighters who joined them would not be prosecuted.

Ministry of Defense will offer the contract

Peskov also said that fighters from the Wagner Group who did not side with Yevgeny Prigozhin in the rebellion would be offered contracts by the Ministry of Defense. Earlier, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, Putin termed the Wagner Group’s declaration of armed rebellion as ‘treason’ and ‘treason’. Peskov allowed Prigozhin and his fighters to leave freely, saying that Putin’s biggest objective was to avoid bloodshed and internal conflict, which could have unpredictable consequences.

Russia-Ukraine War