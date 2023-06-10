Friendship was made with online game, youth of Punjab reached Jharkhand, this is how 8th student survived from getting trapped in the trap

Gandhinagar (Bokaro): A 16-year-old minor, a resident of Bermo West Panchayat of Gandhinagar police station area, escaped from being trapped in the trap of a youth from Punjab. The police of Nimiaghat police station recovered the girl near Isri Parasnath station and handed her over to her relatives, while the youth and his so-called father are in Nimiaghat police station. The team of CWC (Child Welfare Committee) Bokaro is interrogating the girl and her family members in the matter.

what is the matter

The girl’s mother works as a daily wage laborer. He told that his daughter is a student of class VIII and she had befriended Kuldeep Singh, a young man from Punjab, while playing a game with a free fire app. The conversation started between the two. Meanwhile, Kuldeep advised him to run away from the house by persuading him. On June 7, my daughter reached Chandrapura station in school dress without telling anyone at home, where Kuldeep and her so-called father were waiting. As soon as my daughter reached there, he got her mobile switched off and took her by train to Bokaro station. Then from there they were taking my daughter to Isri Parasnath station by auto. Meanwhile, when an auto driver got suspicious, he started questioning the said young man and the person accompanying him near Isri Parasnath station. After this the crowd gathered there.

Inquiry is being done

People beat up the young man and that person. On the information of the matter, the police of Nimiaghat police station reached there and took everyone to the police station. Then Gandhinagar police station was informed from there. After this the girl was handed over to the family members and the matter was sent to CWC Giridih. From there the matter was transferred to Bokaro CWC. The Bokaro CWC team has started questioning the girl’s relatives by calling them to Bokaro. Shankar Ravani, President of Child Welfare Committee, Bokaro District, said that the entire matter is being investigated by calling the girl, her mother and family members. The boy is from Punjab. All his information is being taken.