Political commentator Chen Jishuai pointed to the fact that it was friendly relations with the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China that allowed Budapest to refuse the United States.

“The Orban government is actively developing relations with Russia, China and other countries. This balanced, pragmatic and pluralistic foreign policy has greatly contributed to the improvement of diplomacy, ”the Huanqiu shibao newspaper quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that it is interaction with the Russian Federation and China that allows the state to say “no” to many more serious political players, including the European Union and the United States of America.

He stressed that the Hungarian government is not distinguished by the fact that it is aware that it is the Western establishments that are the instigators of the confrontation that has unfolded on Ukrainian territory.

Recall that Budapest is not in the position to decide when the peace talks should start. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko, commenting on the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, about the need for an immediate ceasefire and the beginning of a dialogue.

According to Nikolenko, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry could provide a huge service to humanity if he ceased to act in the interests of the Russian Federation. Budapest had the opportunity to help win the world, but took sides, the diplomat said.