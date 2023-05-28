From 2030, only those who have completed four years of B.Ed will become teachers, under the new education policy, the minimum qualification has been fixed.

From the year 2030, only four-year BEd or four-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) degree holders will be able to become teachers. This is being implemented under the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The minimum qualification of teachers has been fixed for the education of children till class 12th. National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) President Prof. Yogesh Singh has said that under the new education policy, the minimum qualification of teachers has been fixed to become teachers in schools from 2030. For this BA-B.Ed, B.Sc-B.Ed and B.Com-B.Ed courses have been started.

Four year BEd program is being started in 41 universities

From the academic session 2023-24, a four-year B.Ed program is being started in 41 universities in a pilot project. This includes IITs, NITs as well as other institutes. National Testing Agency (NTA) will take entrance test for admission in this course. The process of online application for the test will start next week. The entrance exam will be held in July. Admission will be on the basis of merit. There will be 50 students in each batch. In some universities, permission has also been given to study in two batches. Earlier, to become a teacher, students had to study a three-year graduation degree and a two-year B.Ed program. It takes five years, but under the new format, teacher degree will be available in four years.

Colleges will also get permission in the second pilot project

The second pilot project will start from the 2024 session. For this, NCTE has invited applications from universities and higher educational institutions. Interested higher educational institutions can apply till May 31. Colleges will also be able to apply in the second pilot project.

Two year B.Ed will continue for the time being

In order to improve the quality of school education, BA-B.Ed, B.Sc-B.Ed and B.Com-B.Ed courses have been started in NCTE recognized universities. After 12th, students who want to make their future as a teacher can take admission in any one of the BA-B.Ed, B.Com-B.Ed and B.Sc-B.Ed programs. For some time, like before, the two-year BEd program will also continue for the time being. Under the new format, teacher degree will be available in four years. This course will also prepare teachers for the four stages of the new school structure, Foundational, Preparatory, Middle and Secondary. The new format will provide state-of-the-art education. Inclusive education with early childhood care and understanding of India and its values, ethics, arts, traditions and other subjects will also establish the foundation.