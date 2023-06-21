From Gadar 2’s Ashraf Ali to Mr India’s Mogambo, Amrish Puri brought these characters to life as villains

Amrish Puri Anniversary: ​​Bollywood veteran Amrish Puri was known for his strong acting. He gave more than one superhit films in his film career, which the audience likes to watch till date. Today we are remembering the late actor on his 91st birth anniversary. From the tough, yet soft-hearted ‘Bauji’ in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to playing the villainous ‘Mogambo’ in ‘Mr India’, Amrish Puri has acted in over 400 films in a career spanning over three decades. Did. His classic dialogues like, “Mogambo Khush Hua” and ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli’ are still used by fans to make reels.

Some interesting things about Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri moved to Bombay in the early 1950s, following in the footsteps of his elder brothers – actors Madan Puri and Chaman Puri. After failing his first screen test, the ‘Koyla’ actor got a job in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). While working for ESIC, the actor also ventured into theatre, which later led him to work in TV and eventually films. Amrish Puri made his Bollywood debut at the age of 40. He got his break from the 1970 film ‘Prem Pujari’. He played the role of more villain, due to which he got a lot of popularity.

Amrish Puri was crazy about Tom and Jerry

Amrish Puri played the character of Ashraf Ali in Sunny Deol’s Gadar. All his dialogues in the film became quite famous. He was also well liked in films like Mogambo, Baba Bhaironath, General Dong, Raja Saheb, Karan-Arjun, Pardes. The actor also played positive roles in many films. In which films like Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Ghayal and Virasat are included. Another special thing is that the late actor was crazy about Tom and Jerry and used to watch it for hours.

Amrish Puri iconic characters as villain