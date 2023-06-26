From Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Jal Hi Jal’: Four dead due to lightning in Rajasthan, highway block in Himachal-Jammu

New Delhi : With the onset of South-West Monsoon in many states of India, due to heavy rains, water is visible everywhere. People have got relief from the scorching heat due to the first rains of monsoon, but due to administrative chaos and sky disaster, there is loss of life and property, and due to landslides, the highway has been closed somewhere. According to media reports, the highway has been closed due to heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, while four people have died due to lightning in Rajasthan. However, four other injured are also being told in this incident. At the same time, due to heavy monsoon rains in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, normal life has been thrown out of gear.

Chandigarh-Manali highway block in Himachal, hundreds of passengers stranded

According to a report in the news agency Bhasha, the Chandigarh-Manali highway has been blocked due to flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains at Aut in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, due to which hundreds of commuters are stuck. Officials said that the 70 km long Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu road has been badly affected. A total of 301 routes are closed due to heavy rains in the state, while 140 power transformers are faulty. Due to heavy rains, there was a sudden flood on the Pandoh-Kullu road at Khotinala near Aut, 40 km from Mandi town. Passengers are stranded since Sunday evening due to floods.

Four killed, four injured in Rajasthan lightning strike

On the other hand, it has also been said in the report that with the entry of southwest monsoon in some parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner and Jaipur division’s districts recorded light to moderate rain and heavy rain in some districts. Went. At the same time, four people have died in Pali, Chittorgarh and Baran districts in the state due to lightning, while four others are said to be injured. A spokesman of the Meteorological Department told that till Monday morning 10 cm in Kathumar of Alwar, 10 cm in Khamnaur of Rajsamand, 8 cm in Surajgarh of Jhunjhunu, 8 cm in Thanagaji of Alwar, 7 cm in Bhainsrodgarh of Chittorgarh, 7 cm in Ajitgarh of Sikar. 7 cm in Kota, 7 cm in Kota’s Ramganj Mandi, 6 cm in Alwar’s Kotkasim and 6 cm in Dausa’s Baswar.

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed, school closed till 10th

According to reports, it rained in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, giving some respite to the people from the scorching heat. However, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other roads were closed due to landslides in various areas. Officials said schools up to class 10 in Ramban have been closed in view of the danger of flash floods due to heavy rains. Traffic was blocked on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, due to landslides at several places, Cafeteria More in Ramban town and hillocks in Mehar in the early hours today, officials said. However, the vehicles stuck on the highway were removed at around 2.30 pm.

Relief from heat in Punjab and Haryana

According to reports, people have got respite from the scorching heat due to rains in different parts of Punjab and Haryana in the last 24 hours. According to a report of the Meteorological Department, Rohtak in Haryana received 96.3 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 24 mm of rain was received in Narnaul, 22.1 mm in Karnal, 19.5 mm in Kurukshetra, 9.5 mm in Gurugram, 7.4 mm in Ambala, 4.9 mm in Sirsa and 1.7 mm in Bhiwani. Amritsar in Punjab received maximum rainfall of 113.2 mm. After this Gurdaspur received 26.7 mm of rain, Faridkot 24.8 mm, Ferozepur 16 mm and Pathankot 14.1 mm.

Moderate rain in Mumbai, train services affected

The report said that Mumbai and its suburbs received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of more rain till Tuesday. A spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said the rains did not affect train services in Mumbai, but train services were affected on the Karjat-Badlapur section of the suburban railway network due to engine failure of a goods train. A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said the department’s bus services remained normal and there was no change in bus routes in the city.

Mumbai Rain: Devastation due to heavy rains in Mumbai, IMD issued alert for next 48 hours, know the latest situation

Pleasant morning in Delhi, cloudy during the day

At the same time, Delhi, the capital of India, had a pleasant morning, but it rained in the afternoon. According to the information given by the Meteorological Department, with the weather being pleasant in the morning in Delhi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. According to the Meteorological Department, the city received two millimeters of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday. After this, the city remained cloudy during the day.