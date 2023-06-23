From Litti-Chokha to Silav's Khaja... What dishes were served in front of the guest leaders?

Patna. The guest leaders, who attended the meeting of opposition unity against the Center and the BJP in Patna on Friday, tasted the cuisine of Bihar. Mainly included in these were Litti-Chokha, Chana-Ghughni, Makhana Ka Kheer, Maner Ka Laddu, Silav Ka Khaja, Anarsa, Gulabjamun, Jardalu and Malda mangoes. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also praised the excellent taste of Bihar’s cuisine in the press conference. Apart from this, a royal menu of delicious food was prepared for the guests according to the choice of each one of them. The responsibility of making this food was given to the artisan of the main hotel of Patna.

dinner as well as royal lunch arrangement

Thursday dinner, Friday morning breakfast and lunch were arranged royally. A separate menu was prepared for this. Bihari cuisine including North Indian and South Indian was also included in this. Also, it included vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Information about the likes and dislikes of the leaders was collected by talking to everyone’s close friends. According to the choice of each leader, other food items including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, rice, casserole, missi and other types of bread and its ingredients were collected. Better arrangements were made for the hospitality of the leaders of different parties. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also appointed ministers to take care of the system by taking information about everything.

South Indian food arrangement

South Indian food was arranged for the guests. It mainly included Dosa, Sambhar, Idli, Vada, Appam, Rasam, Puttu etc.

The food of Bengal was arranged

According to the sources, special type of fish curry, toasted fish etc. of Hilsa and Rohu fish were included in the menu. Also fish casserole was also included.

The roadmap for the Lok Sabha elections was decided in the meeting of the opposition parties, it was announced to contest the elections unitedly against the BJP

There were also Punjabi dishes

Chole-Bhatura, Rajma-Rice, Corn Bread and Mustard Greens, Dal Tadka, Tandoori Naan, Dal Makhani, Chicken Biryani etc. were also included in the menu.

different beverages served

Specially different beverages were offered during the meal. In these, lassi, buttermilk, cumin water, lemon water, fennel sherbet, watermelon sherbet, mango panna, mango amvat etc. were prominently kept.