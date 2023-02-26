From March 1, eight new road signs will appear in Russia and traffic rules will change

February 26, 2023, 11:41 – BLiTZ – News From March 1, 2023, changes in the Rules of the Road will come into force in Russia, and 8 new road signs will appear. This is reported by the “Parliamentary newspaper”.

One of the restrictions will affect the so-called “means of individual mobility”, so the law will fix electric scooters, unicycles and gyro scooters. Their speed will be limited to 25 kilometers per hour. The new rules also require pedestrian priority to be given to all areas of shared traffic with electric vehicles.

There will be a number of new road signs. Mobility Prohibited, Mobility Users, Car Charging, Bus Prohibited (does not apply to school buses and shuttles), Bus Prohibited, and Parking. Moreover, the sign “Parking” will have two variations at once, one of which will be intended to indicate parking places for the disabled, and the second to indicate paid parking.

A number of other changes involve mandatory video recording of motorists’ alcohol checks, changes in the rules for driving in a circle. Citizens with an outstanding or unexpunged conviction for grave and especially grave crimes will be prohibited from working as public transport and taxi drivers.

Earlier, on the air of the BLiTZ, experts from the automotive market told the Russians about the situation with foreign cars in Russia. The speakers spoke about how difficult it became to service cars after a number of large companies left the country and about prices for original spare parts and used cars. See material for details.