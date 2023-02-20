From March 1, people with an outstanding criminal record will be banned from working in a taxi

From March 1, restrictions are introduced for employment in the field of passenger transportation. Now, people with a criminal record for a number of crimes will not be allowed to manage public transport, including taxis. What restrictions now exist in employment and what is required from existing employees – read in the Izvestia material.

Who will be banned from working in a taxi from March 1, 2023

In accordance with the new amendments to the Labor Code of the Russian Federation, which come into force in March, citizens who have been convicted of:

murder; crimes against sexual inviolability; intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm; robbery or robbery; crimes of medium gravity or more serious against the foundations of public security, the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the state, peace and security.

Persons who have a similar criminal record under the articles of legislation of other EAEU countries or are prosecuted for these crimes will not be allowed to work. Citizens of the Russian Federation and labor migrants from the countries of association fall under the law.

What documents do you need to provide when applying for a taxi?

Now, when applying for a job, the applicant will be required to provide a certificate of no criminal record. Those who are currently involved in a criminal case will not get a job either.

In addition, the amendments will also affect already employed drivers and other employees. If the employer receives information from law enforcement agencies about the persecution of an employee under one of the articles of the Criminal Code, the employee will be suspended from work until the case is decided.

Passenger transportation employees will also be required to provide a certificate of no criminal record at the place of work until September 1. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in dismissal due to restrictions on the implementation of this type of activity.

In the event that a criminal record has been removed or extinguished, there are no obstacles for the applicant in finding employment. The conviction is automatically considered canceled within the time period established by law, depending on the severity of the crime. So, when committing crimes of medium gravity, it is three years, and for grave crimes, eight years.

In December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law establishing a ban on working as a taxi driver with more than three unpaid fines. Passenger transportation will require an official employment contract with the carrier.