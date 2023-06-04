From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, how would Indian cricketers look if they were girls, Gill will make you crazy

MS Dhoni AI Image

AI has made this picture of the most successful captain of the Indian team MS Dhoni in the form of a girl.

Virat Kohli’s photo created by AI

The image of Virat Kohli has been made very attractive by AI. In this, her eyes are seen pulling the fans towards her.

AI generated picture of Shubman Gill

AI has made the picture of Shubman Gill very beautiful. It is very difficult to recognize Gill in this picture.

AI generated picture of Hardik Pandya

Different swag can be seen in Hardik Pandya’s picture. The picture of his girl avatar is also attracting a lot of people.

AI generated picture of Gautam Gambhir

The picture of Gautam Gambhir created by AI looks quite innocent. Gambhir is seen in a very different look in this.

AI generated picture of Yuvraj Singh

In the picture made of Yuvraj Singh, he is seen quite serious. It is very difficult to identify Yuvraj from this picture.

AI generated picture of Rohit Sharma

The look of Indian team captain Rohit Sharma is looking very cool. He is looking like a leader in this picture too.

AI generated picture of Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is very fond of tattoos. This hobby is clearly visible even in his girl avatar.

AI generated picture of Rishabh Pant

Indian team’s star young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is looking very handsome in this picture of AI. Fans are very fond of this picture of him.