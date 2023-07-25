From OTP fraud to document morphing, know what methods cyber criminals are using in Bihar

Sumit Kumar, Patna

Organized gang of cyber criminals in Bihar is inventing new ways every day to cheat people. The story that started with OTP fraud has now reached to the morphing of government documents. Along with this, cases of cheating are also increasing in new ways like online sextortion, blackmail by tampering with photos available on social media, cyber stalking, sim swapping and temptation of earning more in less time. Economic of Bihar Police The Crime Unit (EOU) is constantly monitoring these cases and taking action.

Withdrawal of money from account by preparing fake fingerprint

Cyber ​​criminals have now even started preparing fake registry documents. After the disclosure of one such case in 2023 itself, the police is still engaged in the investigation. Apart from this, recently a gang has been caught in Nawada, whichBy preparing fake fingerprints, he used to withdraw money from people’s bank accounts. This gang used to take Aadhaar numbers and finger prints from innocent people by roaming from village to village and setting up stalls near the block office in the name of getting benefits of various public welfare schemes of the government. Then by preparing fake fingerprints through various techniques, he used to vacate the deposits of the bank account linked to Aadhaar. Complaints of sextortion cases have also increased.

Avoid sharing personal information, only then you will be safe

According to the officials of the EoU, as long as the peopleAvoid sharing personal information, till then you will be safe. Do not share your OTP, bank details with anyone online. Do not click on unknown links. Signature, thumb impression or your signature in public placesAvoid giving personal information. safe use of internet mediaBy doing this, cyber fraud can be avoided.

cyber crimes

Dissemination of child sexual abuse material on the InternetHarassment or intimidation through the use of electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, etc.

Cyber ​​stalking is the use of electronic communication to stalk a person.

Cyber-grooming is the act of coercing or coercing a person into a sexual act by forming an online relationship with them.

Cheating by assuring better employment with higher salary through online medium

– Sextortion i.e. using electronic meansDissemination of private and sensitive material (sexual nature)

Fraud by taking personal information like customer ID, net banking password, ATM PIN, OTP CVV etc. through Vishing i.e. phone call

Sexting i.e. sending sexually explicit digital images, videos, text messages or e-mails via cellphone

Smishing i.e. sending mobile messages to call fraudulent numbers, visiting websites or downloading malicious content via phone or web

SIM Swap i.e. being able to fraudulently get a new SIM card issued on a registered mobile number

Fraud by unauthorized use of credit/debit card information of another – Morphing i.e. fraudulent or dishonest use of electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of another person or entity

Phishing i.e. stealing personal information like customer ID, IPIN, credit/debit card number, card expiry date, CVV number etc. through e-mails coming from a legitimate source

Spamming i.e. sending unsolicited commercial messages to anyone through e-mail, SMS, MMS and any other similar electronic messaging media

,Data breach i.e. accessing a network without authorization

,Hacking a website and posting indecent, hostile and obscene images, messages etc.

Cyber-squatting i.e. registering, trafficking or using a domain name with the intent to profit from the goodwill of another person’s trademark

Farming means sending traffic from one website to another fake website.

Note :In case of such incidents, a complaint can be lodged at the cyber police station or helpline number 1930.