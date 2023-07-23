From OTP fraud to morphing of documents, know the types of cyber crimes in Bihar

Sumit Kumar, Patna. Organized gang of cyber criminals in Bihar is inventing new ways every day to cheat people. The story that started with OTP fraud has now reached to the morphing of government documents. Along with this, cases of cheating are also increasing in new ways like online sextortion, blackmail by tampering with photos available on social media, cyber stalking, sim swapping and temptation of earning more in less time. The Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police is constantly monitoring these cases and is engaged in action.

Withdrawal of money from account by preparing fake fingerprint

Cyber ​​criminals have now even started preparing fake registry documents. After the disclosure of one such case in 2023 itself, the police is still engaged in the investigation. Apart from this, recently a gang has been caught in Nawada, who used to withdraw money from people’s bank accounts by preparing fake fingerprints. This gang used to take Aadhaar numbers and finger prints from innocent people by roaming from village to village and setting up stalls near the block office in the name of getting benefits of various public welfare schemes of the government. Then by preparing fake fingerprints through various techniques, he used to vacate the deposits of the bank account linked to Aadhaar. Complaints of sextortion cases have also increased.

Network of cyber criminals spreading in North Bihar, recruiting youth in an organized manner

Avoid sharing personal information, only then you will be safe

According to EOU officials, as long as people refrain from sharing personal information, they will be safe. Do not share your OTP, bank details with anyone online. Do not click on unknown links. Avoid giving signatures, thumbprints or your personal information in public places. Cyber ​​fraud can be avoided by using internet media safely.

cyber crimes

dissemination of child sexual abuse material on the Internet

Harassment or intimidation through the use of electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, etc.

Cyber ​​stalking is the use of electronic communication to stalk a person.

Cyber-grooming is the act of coercing or coercing a person into a sexual act by forming an online relationship with them.

Cheating by assuring better employment with higher salary through online medium

Sextortion i.e. the dissemination of private and sensitive material (of a sexual nature) using electronic means

Fraud by taking personal information like customer ID, net banking password, ATM PIN, OTP CVV etc. through Vishing i.e. phone call

Sexting i.e. sending sexually explicit digital images, videos, text messages or e-mails via cellphone

Smishing i.e. sending mobile messages to call fraudulent numbers, visiting websites or downloading malicious content via phone or web

SIM Swap i.e. being able to fraudulently get a new SIM card issued on a registered mobile number

Fraud by unauthorized use of someone else’s credit/debit card information

Morphing means fraudulently or dishonestly using another person’s or entity’s electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature

Phishing i.e. stealing personal information like customer ID, IPIN, credit/debit card number, card expiry date, CVV number etc. through e-mails coming from a legitimate source

Spamming means sending unsolicited commercial messages to anyone through e-mail, SMS, MMS and any other similar electronic messaging media

Data breach i.e. accessing a network without authorization

Hacking a website and posting indecent, hostile and obscene images, messages etc.

Cyber-squatting i.e. registering, trafficking or using a domain name with the intent to profit from the goodwill of another person’s trademark

Pharming means sending traffic from one website to another fake website.

Note : In case of such incidents, a complaint can be lodged at the cyber police station or helpline number 1930.