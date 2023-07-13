From Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna, Starcast charges huge fees for Anupama, then comes the twist

StarPlus’ favorite serial Anupama, launched in the year 2020, has become the top-running show. The show has been number one on the TRP charts every week and has become one of the most loved serials since its launch. There are many funny twists and turns every week in the show, which entertains the audience a lot. Today we will talk about other starcast including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey, who charge a hefty amount for working in the show.

Rupali Ganguly charges so many lakhs

Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role of Anupama in the show. His acting fans are crazy. Though did you know, when Rupali was offered the show, she said, “When I joined Anupamaa, I was a bit fat and I told our producer Rajan Shahi that you want a heroine and at this age Let me lose some weight, but the producer told me that they don’t want a heroine. They want an actress to play the role of a mother. After which they agreed to do it. According to reports, initially the actress reportedly worked for one episode. 30,000 to 35,000, later with the rise in popularity, the actress now charges around Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Gaurav Khanna rules the hearts of the audience as Anuj

Gaurav Khanna plays the role of Anupama’s husband i.e. Anuj in the serial. He entered the show when all was not going well between Anupama and Vanraj. His arrival gave courage to Anu and she left home and started focusing on her dreams. The entry of Gaurav Khanna changed the entire story of the show. The actor became the most loved artist in the show. Gaurav reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Say Sudhanshu Pandey or Anupama’s ex-husband Vanraj, who gained a lot of popularity from the negative role. Sudhanshu’s iconic dialogue ‘Vanraj Shah is back’ is known to every viewer, the actor gained huge popularity with the show and he reportedly earns around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. Pakhi aka Muskaan Bamne has been the most popular character in this show. The actress reportedly charges Rs 27-30,000 per episode for the show.

Kavya takes so much money

Anupama’s daughter-in-law or Vanraj’s second wife, she wins the hearts of fans with her performances in the show. Kavya aka Madalsa reportedly earns around Rs 30-35,000 per episode. With the ongoing pregnancy track, fans are loving this positive side of Kavya in the show. Anupama’s Kinju Baby i.e. Nidhi Shah is earning around Rs 32,000 per episode. The character of the actress Kinjal has become so popular that the audience considers her as an ideal daughter-in-law.

Alpana has been one of the most loved characters as Buch Baa, she reportedly earns around Rs 25,000 per episode in the show. Toshu aka Ashish Mehrotra has exposed many shades from his character. The actor reportedly charges around Rs 35-40,000 per episode for the show. Playing the role of Bapu, Arvind Vaidya has won hearts for his character in the show and reportedly earns Rs 25,000 per episode. The actor is currently on leave to meet his son in the US.

Anupama’s upcoming track

In the upcoming episode of Anupama, we see that the countdown begins for Anupama to go to America. However, her love for younger Anu does not let her go and she returns to the Kapadia mansion again with Anuj and her daughter. However, Malti Devi follows Anupama to the Kapadia mansion and slaps Anupama for breaking her trust and contract. Then Guruma will vow to ruin Anupama’s life. In another twist, Adhik and Pakhi are at loggerheads this time, thanks to Barkha. He will get seduced and will ask for divorce from Pakhi. However, with Anupama coming back to the Kapadia house, it looks like Barkha will have to face Anupama’s wrath for her evil deeds in the past.

