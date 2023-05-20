From Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 to Manoj Bajpayee’s Bandaa, these films-web series will be released on this OTT platform

Recently OTT platform ZEE5 has announced the upcoming release of its much awaited shows and movies. Many such series were announced on Friday evening in Mumbai on the completion of five years of G5. Artists like Sonali Bendre, Sunil Grover, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar Singh became part of this celebration. The content line-up in this includes films like Sunflower Season 2, Taj 2, Broken News Season 2, Kadak Singh.

This web series will be released on G5

OTT platform Zee5 announced 111 series and films which will be released in the coming years. This includes Sunil Grover’s Sunflower Season 2, Taj 2 starring Aashim Gulati, Naseeruddin Shah and Dharmendra, TVF’s Humorously Yours S3, Gulshan Devaiah’s Duranga Season 2, Guneet Monga’s Gyarah Gyarah, Crime Beat.

These films are getting released from Gadar 2

On the other hand, talking about films, it includes Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Banda Kofi Hai, Silence 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi, Love is Blind, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kadak Singh, Huma Qureshi’s Tarla, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Let us tell you that the streaming platform is looking forward to its association with filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri and Nagraj Manjule.

Know this thing about Gadar 2

Talking about Gadar 2, Sunny Deol’s most awaited Gadar 2 will release on August 11. Manish Wadhwa can play the role of Villain in the film. He was also seen in a negative character in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan. She is a part of Sunny Deol’s film, but it is not confirmed yet. It is being told that he has charged Rs 40 lakh for this film. Manish has replaced Amrish Puri, so now it has to be seen how much justice he can do to his character.

