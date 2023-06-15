From Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s allegation to CoWin data leak, what did IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar say on behalf of the government?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Jack Dorsey’s allegation to CoWin Data Leak: Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the government’s relationship with any social media platform is only from the point of view of compliance with the rules and regulations and therefore there is nothing personal or antithetical against one platform or the other. He said that social media platforms have to follow Indian laws.

Chandrasekhar was addressing the ‘Digital India Economy Conclave-2023’ of an English website. He clarified that the government’s relationship with any social media platform is only with a view to complying with the rules and regulations and therefore there is nothing personal or antithetical to any platform or the other. The Union Minister said, but we ask these forums to definitely and consistently respect Indian laws.

The Union Minister rejected the claims of alleged breach of personal data from the Covin platform (Covid vaccination portal). Chandrasekhar said, I would say that there is no breach in the Covin database. The information that the Telegram bot is extracting is not taken from the Covin database.

The minister also slammed former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for his recent statement. Dorsey had recently alleged that the Indian government had put pressure on the microblogging platform during the farmer’s movement and had threatened to shut down Twitter in India and raid the residences of workers if it did not obey the government. Chandrasekhar told Dorsey’s claim to be a complete lie.

Chandrasekhar said, this is a blatant lie because anytime in the past, especially during 2020-22, the Government of India has taken any action on Twitter, while the platform continued to violate Indian laws for two years. The government has not shut down Twitter or sent anyone to jail, and this is ironic because to negate what Jack Dorsey has said, I would have to cite inaction on the part of the government against violations of the law. (with language input)