FT: Britain wants to restrict social media for the younger generation

March 11 - BLiTZ. British experts conducted a series of studies, during which it became clear that social networks are damaging young people. This is written by the British source of the Financial Times.

Scientists have come to the conclusion that the psyche and cognitive abilities of a person suffer from the regular use of social networks. One of the reasons is dissatisfaction with oneself after viewing other people’s pages. Teenagers begin to hate themselves for external and internal qualities. Beautiful stories do not inspire many, but demotivate.

In this regard, Britain intends to raise the issue of the use of social networks among young people at the state level.