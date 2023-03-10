FT: EU members will consider introducing joint patrols to protect infrastructure at sea

March 10 - BLiTZ. The European Union is going to consider a project that involves conducting maritime patrols to fight spy ships from the Russian Federation, as well as protect energy infrastructure.

“We need to strengthen the monitoring and protection of critical maritime infrastructure and ships from physical and cyber threats,” said Virginijus Sinkiecvičius, European Commissioner for the Environment.

EU representatives believe that this measure and holding exercises every year will help prevent incidents like sabotage on the Russian Nord Stream.