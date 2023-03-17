March 17 - BLiTZ. According to RIA<a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230317/ssha-1858488990.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">News</a>”, Representatives of Republicans in the US Congress called on the White House to achieve an end to cooperation between the Russian state corporation Rosatom and China. According to some congressmen, such cooperation is allegedly a "direct threat to US security," writes the Financial Times. Congressmen believe that new sanctions should be imposed on Rosatom. The United States launched the process of repartitioning the world March 17, 2023 at 09:09

It should be noted that the Rosatom fuel company in 2022 supplied nuclear fuel to China for the Chinese fast neutron reactor CFR-600. In general, cooperation between Russia and China in the field of nuclear energy is mutually beneficial. Russia advances its technologies, and China gets the opportunity to produce inexpensive electricity. And it is unlikely that China and Russia will refuse to continue this cooperation, despite the position of the United States.