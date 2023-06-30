Full load trial of second unit of Barh Thermal’s stage one successful, Bihar will soon get 383 MW additional power

Patna. The production capacity of NTPC Barh plant has increased from 1980 MW to 2640 MW now. The second unit of Stage-1 of Barh successfully completed its 72-hour full load trial run operation target at around 1 pm on Friday. NTPC spokesperson Vishwanath Chandan said that the successful completion of the full load trial run operation means that the unit is officially ready for commercial production. Bihar will get 58 percent of the power produced from this 660 MW unit, i.e. 383 MW, the rest will be allocated to Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim. Necessary commissioning activities have also been completed after successful Full Load-Trial Operation (TO).

Barh’s fourth unit successfully commissioned

The spokesman said that the fourth unit of 660 MW at Barh plant of NTPC has been successfully commissioned. Due to this, the quota of electricity received by Bihar from Barh plant has also increased from 1526 MW to 1909 MW. At the same time, the total production capacity of the plant has increased from 1980 MW to 2640 MW at present. At present, a total of 1980 MW of commercial power is being generated through three units of 660 MW each, out of which Bihar is currently getting 1526 MW of electricity. He informed that the current power allocation of Bihar from NTPC will also increase from 6560 MW to 6943 MW.

Continuous generation of electricity since 2016

It may be noted that two units of 660 MW each (Unit 4 and 5) of the second stage of the Barh Super Thermal Power Project have been producing electricity continuously since November 15, 2014 and February 18, 2016 respectively. The first 660 MW unit of Stage One is producing commercial electricity from November 2021.

Currently 660 MW capacity under construction in Bihar

NTPC Regional Executive Director (East-1) DSGSS Babji said that at present NTPC has an installed power generation capacity of 9070 MW (MW) in total six projects with an investment of about 80 thousand crores in the state of Bihar, while 660 MW Capacity is under construction. At the same time, Asit Dutta, executive director of the flood project, said that the target of trial-run operation of this unit was successfully accomplished by coordinating with all agencies in record time. The work of the third and final unit of the first phase is in progress and it is likely to be completed by next year.