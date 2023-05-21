G-20 conference begins in Srinagar from May 22, foreign guests arrive, tight security arrangements

Jammu, 21 May (Hindustan). The conference of G-20 Tourism Working Group is going to start in Srinagar on 22nd May i.e. Monday, which will continue till 24th May. Foreign guests have started arriving in Jammu and Kashmir since Sunday itself. 63 foreign delegates are expected to visit Srinagar to participate in the conference. Representatives of China and Turkey will not attend the conference as both have declined to attend. There is also confusion over the presence of representatives from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Egypt.

Foreign guests can be taken on a tour of some of the identified areas of Srinagar during the conference which will be held from May 22 to 24. The conference will be inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several Union ministers are expected to attend the event.

Opportunity to get a new identity: Governor

Regarding this event, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that all the citizens of the Union Territory should make the whole world aware of the cultural heritage of the Union Territory through this event. This is an opportunity for all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to introduce their culture, heritage, tourism and hospitality. Along with this, all the countrymen should be a part of this memorable event. This is a golden opportunity to give a new identity to the integral part of the country. He says that the success of the G-20 conference will increase the number of tourists and investment in this union territory, which will bring more pleasant opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign guests will be exposed to rich heritage

A fair of Jammu and Kashmir’s art, culture, handicrafts, cuisine of Jammu and Kashmir and special agricultural products of Jammu and Kashmir will also be organized in this convention. The G-20 Tourism Working Group conference will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake. Foreign guests coming to participate in the conference will also be aware of the age-old rich and colorful folk culture of the state.

During the conference, a special pavilion for handicrafts has been set up in the SKICC premises where the visiting guests can watch the weavers preparing the goods. Apart from this, a cultural evening based on the folk culture of different regions of Jammu and Kashmir will also be organized in which local folk artists will display their art.

During the conference, domestic and foreign delegates will be informed about the tourist places of Jammu and Kashmir. Along with information about the heritage sites of Jammu and Kashmir, complete details of tourism will also be given.

elaborate security arrangements

Preparations have been completed to conduct the conference in a peaceful and safe environment. Tight security arrangements have been made in various parts of the state including Srinagar to foil any terrorist conspiracy. Security has also been increased along the International Border and LoC. Due to the G-20 conference, the security system across the state is on high alert. Security forces keeping an eye from IB to LOC. About 600 police officers and personnel in plain uniform have been deployed at the convention venue, airport and other important places.

Special nakas have been set up on the Jammu-Poonch and Jammu-Srinagar national highways. The security forces are allowing the movement of vehicles and passengers to proceed only after checking their identity cards and luggage by putting up special nakas on the main roads along the Poonch-Jammu National Highway. Special search operations are being conducted by security forces Police, SOG, CRPF and Army in the residential and forest areas adjacent to the Line of Control. The masterminds of the terrorist organizations present across the Line of Control and the ISI are looking for a big terrorist attack in one way or the other. BSF on IB and Army on LoC.

The venue of the G20 summit has been taken over by the commando squad of NSG and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, while the Dal Lake is being continuously patrolled by CRPF’s Water Wing and Navy’s Marks squad.

Close watch on every situation: Director General of Police

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has said that we have made complete security arrangements and every situation is being closely monitored. Terrorists will not get any chance to do any kind of disturbance during the conference. Mischievous elements and rumor mongering active on internet media are also being monitored.

This is the first major international event of its kind after 1986 in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan made every possible conspiracy at the international level to make this conference a failure. Opposing this event, terrorist organizations have also threatened terrorist attacks in Srinagar and other parts of the state during the conference.

About one thousand CCTV cameras have been installed in Srinagar. Monitoring is being done in different areas through drones. In view of the possibility of drone attack by terrorists, anti-drone system has also been installed. Sharp shooters have been deployed at important places in Srinagar. Not only in the valley, the security of the minorities living in the hilly and terror-prone areas of Jammu province has been increased. The activities of all former terrorists and guides of terrorists and other mischievous elements are being continuously monitored. Special search operations are being conducted in Jammu province from the areas adjacent to the International Border to the rivers, drains and forests located on the LoC.