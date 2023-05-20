G-20 conference will showcase Kashmir’s age-old hospitality at international forums: Lt Governor

Srinagar, 20 May (Hindustan). Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the G-20 summit in Srinagar will showcase Kashmir’s age-old hospitality at international forums and the event will give a big boost to tourism and the economy of the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the Jhelum Riverfront at Rajbagh, the Lt Governor said that the six kilometer riverfront has been completed. The Lt Governor said that Srinagar is being developed on international level. Free Wi-Fi zones, cycle tracks, walkways and cafes will be coming soon, as will a library soon in the city. He said that Srinagar city surrounded by water bodies would soon be a smart city in every way.

Regarding the G-20 event, he said that the people and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have finalized all the arrangements for the upcoming event starting from May 22. The event will send a message across the world about the beauty and hospitality of Kashmir, resulting in more tourists. We are hopeful that the successful conduct of G-20 will help in boosting the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing Jammu and Kashmir as a venue for this grand event to be organized for the first time in the country.