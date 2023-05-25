G-20 countries will jointly fight against corruption, the way out for the world will emerge from the conference: Ajay Bhatt

Dehradun, 25 May (Hindustan). The second meeting of the Anti-Corruption Working Group of the G-20 conference began in Narendra Nagar on Thursday. Around 90 delegates from G-20 countries have participated in the meeting. On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Defense and Tourism Ajay Bhatt said that the brainstorm that emerged from the meeting will show the way to the world in the fight against corruption.

Union Minister of State for Defense and Tourism Ajay Bhatt inaugurated the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Working Group of the G-20 conference at a hotel in Narendra Nagar on Thursday. This meeting will continue till May 27. Earlier this meeting was held in Gurgaon, Haryana and its third meeting will be held in Kolkata.

After this, the Union Minister of State for Defense while talking to reporters expressed happiness over the meeting of the second Anti Corruption Working Group in Uttarakhand and said that work is being done on the concept of one earth, one family. See the whole world as one family. With Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam we have to move forward by taking progress and development. He said that the efforts to control corruption at the global level will be discussed and brainstormed. He said that the fight against corruption needs to be taken up as an international campaign. This fight needs joint fighting as well as cooperation on the global label.

More than 90 representatives of 20 member countries, 10 invited countries and 9 international organizations will take forward the discussion in the first meeting of the ACWG during this three-day event of G-20’s Anti-Corruption Working Group held at Narendra Nagar in Tehri district of Uttarakhand. Rajat Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India was present in the press conference.