G-20: Digital technology is a power multiplier in increasing access to education: PM Modi

New Delhi, 22 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the role of the G-20 countries in striking the right balance between the opportunities and challenges posed by digital technology. He termed digital technology as a power multiplier in increasing access to education and meeting the needs of the future.

The Prime Minister was addressing the G-20 Education Ministers’ meeting held in Pune on Friday through a video message. The Prime Minister said that digital technology acts as an equaliser and promotes inclusivity. He said that it is a power multiplier in the process of increasing access to education and adapting it to the needs of the future. He also discussed about the capabilities of artificial intelligence which offers immense potential in the field of learning, skill development and education. He also emphasized the role of the G-20 in striking the right balance between the opportunities and challenges posed by technology.

Modi emphasized that basic literacy lays a strong foundation for the youth and India is linking this with technology. He highlighted the ‘National Initiative to Master Reading with Comprehension and Numeracy’ or ‘Skilled India’ initiative by the Government and expressed happiness that ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ has been taken up as a priority by the G-20 as well. has been recognized. He also stressed on working on it in a time-bound manner by 2030.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to adopt and use the new e-learning in a creative way and said that it should aim at providing quality education with better governance. He highlighted various initiatives taken by the government in this direction and referred to ‘Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds’ or ‘SWAYAM’. It is noteworthy that SWAYAM is an online platform, which conducts all courses from class 9 to postgraduate level and makes it possible for students to learn from remote areas with a focus on access, equity and quality.

The Prime Minister said that in India we are doing skill mapping where the Ministries of Education, Skill Development and Labor are working together on this initiative. Modi also suggested that the G-20 countries can undertake skill mapping at the global level and find out the gaps that need to be addressed.

Highlighting the thrust on research and innovation, the Prime Minister underlined the fact that India has set up ten thousand ‘Atal Tinkering Labs’ across the country, which act as a nursery of research and innovation for our school children. functions as He informed that more than 7.5 million students are working on more than 1.2 million innovative projects in these labs. The Prime Minister emphasized that the G-20 countries, with their respective capabilities, can play an important role in promoting research and innovation, especially in the countries of the southern world. He urged the dignitaries to pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the field of research.

Highlighting the importance of the G-20 Education Ministers’ Meeting for the future of children and youth, the Prime Minister expressed happiness that the grouping has focused on green change, digital transformation and women’s empowerment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Recognized as a speeding machine. The Prime Minister said, “Education is at the core of all these efforts.” He expressed confidence that the meeting would result in an inclusive, action-oriented and future-ready education agenda. The Prime Minister concluded his address by saying, “The whole world will benefit from this meeting in true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future”.