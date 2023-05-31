G-20: Foreign guests will see the best of India in Aarti at Triveni Ghat, a glimpse of diversity in unity with one India

Rishikesh, May 31 (Hindustan Times). In the last week of June, during the G-20 meeting in Rishikesh regarding the proposed infrastructure, during the Aarti to be held at Rishikesh’s Triveni Ghat, foreign guests will see a glimpse of diversity in unity with Shreshtha Bharat Ek Bharat. Due to this, the officials of all the departments have assured to complete the development work with beautification within 15 days.

On Wednesday, in the meeting of representatives of commercial, social and educational institutions of the city under the chairmanship of Corporation Mayor Anita Mamgai, in the auditorium of the Municipal Corporation, discussions were held on making the Aarti grand by giving their suggestions. In this, Deputy District Magistrate Saurav Aswal told that about 170 representatives from 20 countries will participate in the Aarti. To take them to Triveni Ghat, except for Nataraj Chowk to Triveni Ghat and Gora Devi Chowk to Triveni Ghat, only the routes from Anand Chowk to Triveni Ghat will be used, where the sign boards on the shops along the way will be kept uniform. directed to.

In the meeting, Ramesh Singh Rawat, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Harshvardhan Sharma, President of Ganga Seva Samiti, Executive President Rahul Sharma, Rajendra Pandey, SS Bhandari, Kapil Gupta, Deepak Dhamija, Municipal Councilor Anita Raina, Under Engineer Electricity Department Shakti Singh, Brijesh Sharma Municipal Corporation Councilor Vijay Badoni, Vipin Pant, a large number of people were present.