G-20: Responsibilities of Agriculture Ministers are not limited to handling one sector of the economy: PM Modi

New Delhi, 16 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the responsibilities of an agriculture minister are not limited to handling one sector of the economy but extend towards securing the future of humanity. The Prime Minister urged the Ministers to discuss ways to take collective action to achieve global food security.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking on Friday while addressing the meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers through a video message. The Prime Minister said that agriculture is at the heart of human civilization. He mentioned that the responsibilities of an Agriculture Minister are not limited to handling only one sector of the economy but extend towards securing the future of humanity. The Prime Minister said that agriculture provides livelihood to more than 2.5 billion people globally. In the Global South, agriculture contributes about 30 percent of GDP and more than 60 percent of jobs depend on agriculture. Outlining the challenges facing the Global South today, the Prime Minister said supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have been made more worrisome by geopolitical tensions. Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to climate change. These challenges are being felt most strongly by the Global South.

Modi urged the agriculture ministers to deliberate on ways to take collective action to achieve global food security. He suggested finding ways to build a sustainable and inclusive food system that focuses on marginal farmers and strengthens the global fertilizer supply chain. Also, the Prime Minister called for adopting agricultural practices for better soil health, crop health and yield.

The Prime Minister said that traditional practices from different parts of the world can inspire us to develop alternatives to sustainable agriculture. He stressed the need to empower farmers with innovation and digital technology and create cost-effective solutions for small and marginal farmers in the Global South. He also spoke of the urgent need to reduce agricultural and food waste while investing in wealth creation from waste.

Highlighting India’s contribution in the agriculture sector, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s policy of fusion of ‘Back to Basics’ and ‘March to Future’ and said that India is a natural Along with farming, it is also promoting technology based farming. The Prime Minister said, “Farmers across India are now adopting natural farming.” He further added that they are not using artificial fertilizers or pesticides. their attention; on rejuvenating Mother Earth, protecting soil health, generating ‘per drop, more crop’ and promoting organic fertilizers and pest management solutions. Modi expressed confidence that this ‘blended approach’ is the best way to solve the many issues in agriculture.

The Prime Minister said that the year 2023 is being celebrated as the International Millet Year and you will find the reflection of this in your plate of food in Hyderabad. Modi pointed out that these superfoods are not only healthy to consume but also help in increasing the income of farmers as the crop requires less water and fertiliser. Highlighting the history of millets, the Prime Minister pointed out that they have been cultivated for thousands of years, but due to the influence of markets and marketing, the value of traditionally grown food crops was lost. “Let us have Shree Anna Mote Anaj as our food of choice,” said the Prime Minister. He said that India is developing Millets Research Institute as a center of excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies in Millets.

The Prime Minister said, “India’s G-20 priorities in agriculture are focused on healing our ‘One Earth’, creating harmony within our ‘One Family’ and giving hope for a bright ‘One Future’. He expressed happiness that work is underway on two concrete outcomes – the ‘Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition’, and the ‘Maharishi’ initiative for coarse cereals and other cereals. He said that the support for these two initiatives is a statement of support for inclusive, sustainable and resilient agriculture.