G-20 Summit: China flared up when the issue of Ukraine was raised, agreed on these proposals in the meeting of ministers

Varanasi. Ukraine controversy overshadowed the meeting of ministers of G-20 countries on Monday. China got angry on mentioning Ukraine. Due to which no joint declaration could be issued. The form issued in place of the joint manifesto was called ‘Outcome Document (Result Form) and Chair’s Summary (President Country Summary)’. It is being told that the Ukraine dispute has been mentioned in this form. At the same time, Russia has also been held responsible.

The meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Russia distanced itself from this form. While China says that Ukraine should not have been mentioned in this. This meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In the press conference after the meeting, when Foreign Minister Jaishankar was asked about this, he said that which country supported and which opposed, I do not want to go into it. But everyone spoke in terms of their interests. It is being told that earlier in the meeting of G-20 Finance Ministers and Foreign Ministers also, due to the mention of Ukraine dispute, the joint declaration could not be issued.