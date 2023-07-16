G-20 Summit Infrastructure Investors Dialogue session held at Giftcity, Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar / Ahmedabad, 16 July (Hindustan Times). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Infrastructure Investors Dialogue of the G-20 Summit at Gift City, Gandhinagar on Sunday. On this occasion, he said that infrastructure investment is most important for the progress and prosperity of any country. He said that along with environmental stability, social development, economic development and investment opportunities can be meaningful.

The Chief Minister said that the GIFT campus has the distinction of being the country’s first International Finance Service Center (IFSC). This gift city is going to fulfill the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This campus has become an International Discussion Platform for the first time. Expressing his desire to make Gujarat a business and financial hub, the Chief Minister said that the state has been receiving foreign direct investment (FDI) on a large scale continuously over the past decades, which is a testimony to the trust of global businesses on Gujarat. Gujarat has received over $4.7 billion in FDI during the year 2022-23. Gujarat has world class business eco system. Mobility, entrepreneurship, skilled workforce and conducive business environment have been at the core of Gujarat’s development journey for more than two decades.

fiscal target achieved

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Gujarat has achieved results by adopting prudent financial management in every field from economic development to social environment. He also said that the Gujarat government is doing fiscal management with a foresight and as a result it has been successful in achieving the fiscal target. The Chief Minister said that the NITI Aayog has also appreciated the financial management of the state. Bhupendra Patel said that Gujarat’s fiscal deficit in 2021-22 has been less than 1.16 percent of GSDP. Not only this, there has been an increase of 23 percent in this year’s budget outlay and a 92 percent increase in capital expenditure as compared to the previous budget.

Foreign delegates invited to Vibrant

The Chief Minister also invited the representatives of the countries present in the G-20 Summit to explore the immense possibilities in GIFT City and participate in the upcoming Vibrant-2024.

<

p style=”text-align: justify;”>Welcoming the delegates to the Infrastructure Investors Dialogue held at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Hasmukh Adhia, Chairman, GIFT City said that Gujarat is a pioneer in building world class planned green field cities and the capital city Gandhinagar is a classic example.

Adhia further said that keeping in mind the global financial eco-system in GIFT City, work is being done in the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation at the global level. He said that it is only through such collective efforts that the challenges faced by the global economy can be met and a bright future can be built by making the global economy stable and viable. He said that GIFT City today is fast emerging as a global investment destination as a development block in various sectors including banking, insurance, foreign university, ship leasing and paving new directions for the development of the economy.

Chief Secretary Rajkumar said that sustainable development is not just an aspiration or wish, but a global responsibility. The state government has adopted an approach to incorporate important issues like sustainability, green energy and conservation of natural resources in town planning. Various topics including increasing institutional investment in inclusive, resilient and sustainable infrastructure, enhancing sustainable investment for future urban growth and planning for sustainable infrastructure development were discussed by dignitaries and delegates from abroad at the seminar held on Sunday.