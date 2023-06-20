G-20 Summit Patna: 173 representatives from 28 countries will gather in Patna today, a two-day meeting will begin

G-20 Summit Patna: The summit of the proposed Labor Engagement (L-20) of the G-20 group of countries will begin with a welcome dinner on the evening of June 21 in Patna. On June 22, domestic and foreign delegates will start the day with yoga and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will formally inaugurate the convention at Gyan Bhawan at 10 am. Four technical sessions have been organized in the conference, while Union Labor Resource Minister Bhupendra Yadav will address the closing session.

173 delegates from 28 countries will participate

Representatives of central labor organizations from 28 countries of the world including India and a total of 173 experts in the labor sector will participate in this conference. Where “Social Security for All” and “Women and Employment” will be discussed. The Art, Culture and Youth Department reviewed the preparations for the conference on Tuesday.

Welcome at the airport by three different institutions

The delegates coming to Bihar will be welcomed by three institutions at Patna airport. First it will be done by the Airport Authority of India, followed by the Department of Art, Culture and Youth, while the subsidiary unit of BMS will also welcome the delegates. While reaching the hotel from the airport, the tourism department will provide booklets to the delegates to understand the history and culture of Bihar. For the stay of the guests, 57 rooms have been arranged in Patna’s Maurya Hotel, 20 in Panas and 50 in Lemon Tree. Traditional folk songs and dance of Bihar are to be organized to welcome him.

G-20 Summit: Representatives of G-20 countries will be exposed to Bihar’s rich history, art-culture and heritage

when what will happen

G-20 summit will start in Bihar with welcome dinner on 21st June

The Governor will formally inaugurate the conference on June 22 at 10 am, Union Labor Minister Bhupendra Yadav will address the closing session

There will be a tour and meeting on 23rd June

All delegates will return on June 24

All the ministers including the Chief Minister have also received the invitation.

Discussion on social security and consultation on women and employment, two proposals will be passed

