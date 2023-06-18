G-20 Summit Patna: Bihar tourism branding will be done in front of foreign guests, know what preparations are being made

The meeting of G-20 group countries going to be held in Bihar is being seen as a better opportunity in terms of foreign tourism. This opportunity is a golden opportunity to present Bihar tourism on the international platform, where we will be able to show the tourism potential of the state to the G-20 countries. In fact, the Bihar government wants to present the state’s rich culture, diversity and tourist places in front of the world through G-20 in such a way that foreign guests can know about the possibilities of culture and tourism here.

The Center has also asked the State Governments to prepare their tourism products and destinations in such a way that they can be presented on the international stage and the guests coming here are not only impressed and attracted by them, but also return to their own- Go to your countries and talk about them.

Bihar Tourism Department is working by making a special strategy for this. Excellent branding of Bihar tourism will be done in front of foreign guests, so that foreign delegates coming to Bihar can also encourage the people of their country to come to Bihar. The tourism department is looking at foreign guests and delegates coming to G-20 as a brand ambassador for Bihar tourism. It is noteworthy that through the events of G-20, the government wants to show such traditional things of Bihar, which are unique in themselves and have the identity of Khati Bihari.

Symbols of tourist places of Bihar will be given as gifts to foreign delegates

Bihar Tourism Department is going to hold a departmental meeting for this on Monday. All these issues will be finalized in this. Symbols of tourist places of Bihar will be presented as gifts to foreign delegates.

