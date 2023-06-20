G-20 Summit Patna: Common vehicles will not ply on the route through which the guests will pass, know the timeline of the meeting

G-20 Summit Patna: On Tuesday, the carcade was rehearsed to bring the visitors from the airport to the Samrat Ashoka Convention Centre. During this, Managing Director Bandana Preyshi was also present in the Women and Child Development Department. Traffic DSP Anil Kumar was continuously engaged in controlling the traffic system on that route. This arrangement will remain in place from June 21 to 24 for commuting from the airport to the Samrat Convention Center. During this, the movement of vehicles will be stopped for a short time on the passing of VVIP on this route.

Will see the heritage of Bihar in a 12-minute special film

On Wednesday, a special event will be organized by the Bihar Museum to introduce the representatives of the G-20 group to the heritage of Bihar. Apart from taking around 60 delegates on a tour of the Bihar Museum, they will also be informed about the art and culture of Bihar. A 12-minute special film will also be shown to them to inform them about the heritage of Bihar. Director General of Bihar Museum, Anjani Kumar told that apart from introducing the heritage of Bihar to the guests, they will also be given the taste of various cuisines of Bihar. Bajka, Dal Pitthi, Chuda-Ghughni, Litti-Chokha, Mango and other dishes will be served to the guests.

Many guest members arrived, will keep coming all day today

Representatives have started coming for the meeting. Two members from Brazil and one member from another country reached Patna on Tuesday. At the same time, representatives will keep coming throughout the day on Wednesday. The arrival of the delegates will be from different planes from 9 am.

timeline for meeting

June 21

Arrival of delegates – from 9 am – Patna Airport

Accommodation of delegates – from 12 noon – Hotel Maurya, Panash and Lemon Tree

Bihar Museum Tour / Press Conference – From 4 pm – Bihar Museum / Gyan Bhavan

Dinner – 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm – Hotel Maurya

June 22

Delegates meeting – 10 am to 5:30 pm – Gyan Bhawan

Height, exhibition, cultural program, dinner – 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm – Bapu Auditorium

June 23

Visit to Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Gurudwara – 6:30 am

Delegates meeting – 10 am to 6:45 pm – Gyan Bhawan

Farewell Dinner – 8 pm to 9:30 pm – Hotel Lemon Tree

June 24

Departure of delegates – from 9 am – Hotel Maurya, Panash and Lemon Tree

Suspects will be monitored, there will be no entry without identity card

Food safety officers inspected kitchens of hotels, gave instructions for hygiene and sanitization

Encroachment removed on designated route for guests, road washed

Street hawkers removed from the roadside around Gandhi Maidan Circle

Cleaning work being done in two shifts

Fogging being done to remove mosquitoes