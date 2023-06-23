G-20 Summit Patna: Foreign guests overwhelmed by hospitality and cultural programs of Bihar

G-20 Summit Patna: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and L-20 President Hiranmya Pandya said that in the L-20 summit, it has been resolved to develop a multilateral mechanism among the G-20 member countries and other invited countries on the portability of social security benefits. Bilateral agreements are being held between many countries on international portability of social security funds of workers working abroad. The Government of India is also taking it seriously. Its direct benefit will be given to the workers going to work abroad from Bihar-UP and other states of the country.

Hiranmya Pandya was addressing the press conference after the conclusion of the two-day G-20 Labor-20 summit held in Patna on Friday. In this new opportunities and challenges of employment were discussed in G-20 countries. He said that in the rapidly changing world economic scenario, the labor sectors are facing unprecedented and significant changes. For this, trade unions should consider on priority the issues faced by the workers engaged in new type of work. He said that the foreign guests, who were overwhelmed by the hospitality and cultural programs of Bihar, praised the state government.

The L-20 president said that the summit highlighted that women are always affected in any crisis situation. Incentives should be given to promote women’s participation and leadership roles in the private sector. This can be achieved by implementing options like ‘remote working’ and ‘flexible work hours’, so that women can effectively balance their personal and professional responsibilities. Apart from this, it is necessary to provide subsidized childcare facilities to ensure stability of women in jobs. Apart from this, she said that women can explore opportunities in emerging areas like gig and platform work as well as in areas like caregiving, pet care and education.

Social security coverage can increase with options like pension in the form of charity

The BMS president said that the growing influence of artificial intelligence, technology and digitization in the workforce has pushed workers to the margins. To deal with this, social security coverage can also be increased through options like pension in the form of charity. It is also important to diagnose the problem of low wages, as it directly affects the amount of contributions and budget resources allocated to social security.