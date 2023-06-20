G-20 Summit Patna: Guests will be welcomed with traditional rituals, many types of Bihari cuisine will be served

G-20 Summit Patna: Concrete arrangements have been made for welcoming the guests attending the meeting of the Labor Engagement Group of G-20 countries in Patna. According to Bihari culture, he will be welcomed at the airport in a traditional way. Bihari cuisine will also be served in food.

In this, litti-chokha, makhana kheer, khichdi-chokha, curd-chuda, Nalanda’s silav ka khaja, chuda-ghughni, coarse grains and other dishes will be included. Due to mango season, Maldah of Digha, Zardalu mangoes of Bhagalpur will also be served. Arrangements will also be made for the fragrant Katrani Chuda of Bhagalpur. Apart from fast food, arrangements will be made for dishes according to their culture in the hotels where the guests will stay.

Guests will be welcomed by traditional legislation

Foreign guests will be welcomed in a traditional manner. Amidst the sound of trumpets at the airport, all the guests will be welcomed by applying Tilak and giving them shawls. They will be brought out from the airport premises by putting up an umbrella made of Madhubani painting, Tikuli art etc. Where the meeting will take place, before the guests take their seats on the dais, a welcome song will be played by the women on the band. After this, traditional dance of Mithila, Jat-Jatin, Jhijhiya, Jharni, Kajri, Holi, folk songs of Chhath festival will be presented by the artists. Kathghodwa dance will also attract the guests. A team of 175 artists has been prepared for cultural programmes.

Apart from the permanent members of G-20, 8 more countries are joining

G-20 has 20 permanent member countries, while eight more countries have been included in this year’s conference as temporary invited member countries on India’s initiative. Its permanent members are the European Union including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Spain. Apart from this, India has invited eight more countries under its chairmanship this year, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.

These organizations will also be included

Some international multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, World Bank, African Union, African Union Development Agency, Financial Stability Board, ASEAN, OECD, ILO, IMF, WHO and World Trade Organization, while this time International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Asian Development Bank have also been invited.

