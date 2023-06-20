G-20 Summit Patna: Patna ready to welcome foreign guests, deployment of more than 1000 policemen

G-20 Summit Patna: The capital is all set to welcome the foreign guests attending the meeting of the Labor Engagement Group of the G-20 group to be held in Patna. The guests will also be taken to Bihar Museum and Patna Sahib Gurudwara. Their meeting will be held at Samrat Ashoka Convention Center. The traffic plan was released on Tuesday by the Patna Police to bring the guests from the airport to the Gandhi Maidan meeting place as well as to take them to the hotels. In this, along with the main route, two emergency routes have also been made.

Arrangements have been made to bring the delegates coming from many countries from Patna airport to Gandhi Maidan via Atal Path via JP Ganga Path. Arrangements for his stay are also in Hotel Maurya, Panas and Hotel Lemon Tree near Gandhi Maidan. Many foreign visitors have reached Patna on Tuesday itself, many will reach today. They will be taken from Patna Airport to Patel Gelumber, R Block, Atal Path, Ganga Path in front of Commissioner’s Office, Children Park, JP Gelumber to Hotel Marya, Hotel Panash and Hotel Lemon Tree.

Visitors will go to Bihar Museum from this route

Foreign visitors will also be taken on a tour of the Bihar Museum. On June 21, arrangements have been made to take the guests from Hotel Marya to Bihar Museum via Maharana Pratap Gelambar, SP Verma Road, New Dak Bungalow Chairaha, Dak Bungalow Chairaha, Income Tax Gelumber.

Route from Patna Maurya to Patna Sahib Gurudwara

Ramgoolam Chowk, Exhibition Road Flyover, Chirayatand Bridge, Dr. RN Singh Made, Rajendranagar Terminal, Bahadurpur ROB, Agamkuan ROB, Pahadi Mod, Bypass Thana Made, Chowk Shikarpur ROB, Chowk Made to go from Hotel Marya to Patna Sahib Gurudwara on June 23. The route has been fixed.

Patna Police on alert, Hotel Maurya, Panash and Lemon Tree taken under security cordon

Police is on alert mode regarding foreign visitors coming to the capital and Chief Ministers of many states. The security of Patna has been tightened. An investigation campaign was conducted with the help of dog squad in hotels Maurya, Panash and Lemon Tree. Visitors will stay in these hotels. In a way, the Patna Police has taken these hotels under its security cover. Apart from this, along with all the hotels in Patna, lodges and guest houses are being investigated. Instructions are being given to inform on the arrival of any suspect.

G-20 Summit Patna: Guests will be welcomed with traditional rituals, many types of Bihari cuisine will be served

Deployment of more than 1000 policemen

Apart from the police station, more than 1000 policemen have been deployed for security. They have been deployed from Patna Airport to Samrat Convention Center and hotels. Along with this, traffic police personnel will also be there so that there is no jam situation. A Quick Response Team has also been constituted, which will be ready to deal with any untoward situation. SSP Rajeev Mishra held a meeting with police officers on Tuesday and also gave necessary guidelines regarding security.

