G-20 Summit Patna: Story of women empowerment will be told in Bihar, art exhibition will be held

G-20 Summit Patna: Labor engagement is the main agenda of the G-20 group meeting to be held on June 21 and 22 in Bihar’s capital Patna. Under this, there will also be a special discussion on women’s participation in the workforce. For this, special preparations have been made by all the departments of the state. Foreign guests coming to the G-20 group meeting will also be exposed to the cultural and historical heritage of Bihar and the story of women empowerment in the state.

Foreign guests will be told the success story of how Jeevika’s didis have improved the lives of women in the state by forming self-help groups. In this, the main focus will be on the turnover of Jeevika Didi’s farmers’ organization and companies. At the same time, information will also be given on how the participation of women has increased in all departments including police due to reservation. It is noteworthy that Bihar has the maximum number of women in the police force in the country. At the same time, 50% seats are reserved for women in primary teachers. Bihar is also the first state in the country to reserve 50% seats for women in panchayats.

art exhibition will be held

The Art, Culture and Youth Department with the help of other departments is busy finalizing the preparations for the G-20 meeting. An exhibition of Bihari art and craft will be organized for foreign guests. In these, along with the products made by the women of Jeevika group, Bihari arts and handicrafts made by them will be displayed. In this exhibition, Madhubani painting sarees, posters, coins, products made of Tikuli, jute bags, flower pots made of bamboo, etc., will be displayed in this exhibition. Delegates will also be given items made of Madhubani painting as gifts.

There will also be cultural programs

Excellent cultural programs related to folk art of Bihar will be presented in front of the delegates of G-20 group countries. For this, the services of choreographers Subodh Ulsa and Sandeep Sandilya are being taken. All cultural programs will be organized as per the suggestion of ICCR. A special theme song has also been made for this event, in which a glimpse of the cultural and historical heritage of Bihar will be seen.

Nalanda and Bodhgaya tour can also be done

Foreign guests coming to the G-20 group meeting can be taken on a tour of Patna as well as Nalanda and Bodh Gaya, so that they can see and understand the heritage of Bihar closely. Apart from this, three cultural programs will also be held in Patna, in which folk dance and folk music will be presented. These cultural programs will be held in slots of 20 minutes, 45 minutes and 20 minutes. All the guests will also visit the Bihar Museum, preparations are being made for this also.