G-20: Three-day infrastructure working committee meeting in Uttarakhand’s Narendra Nagar from June 26

Dehradun, 25 June (Hindustan). The third three-day meeting of the G-20 Infrastructure Working Committee is going to be held at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand from June 26 to 28. A total of 63 representatives of invited countries along with G-20 countries will participate in this meeting. During this, 07 different topics will be discussed on various aspects of investment.

This information was given by the Joint Secretary on Sunday in a press conference at Solomon Arokiyaraj, a hotel located in Narendra Nagar (Tehri Garhwal) PTC. During this, he told that a total of 63 representatives of G-20 member countries, invited countries and international organizations will be involved. Will participate in this meeting to take forward the discussion on the infrastructure agenda and follow up on the discussions held during the 2nd IWG meeting held in Visakhapatnam in March.

The 3rd IWG meeting will discuss concrete progress towards various work streams of the infrastructure agenda. “Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable” is a top priority to be discussed in this meeting, among other priorities. During this said that apart from government, emphasis will be laid on private participation.

Various official meetings and cultural programs have been planned for the delegates apart from formal discussions during the three-day meeting. The delegates will also be made to experience the rich culture and natural beauty of Rishikesh. During this, Ganga Aarti will also be shown. The Presidency has also arranged a tour for the delegates on June 28 at 2 pm.

Two seminars are also being organized on the sidelines of IWG meetings. A “High-Level Seminar on Roadmap for Sustainable Cities” is also being organized in partnership with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on 26 June.

Discussions over three sessions will give G20 decision-makers an opportunity to hear key challenges ranging from climate change to infrastructure resilience, exploring the role of rapid urbanisation, and inclusivity, technology infratech and digitization .

Delegates will also learn from Indonesia’s unique approach to launching the development of one of the world’s most ambitious new city Nucatara. International and national experts are also joining the discussion.

A conference on Making India an MRO Hub has also been organized on 27 June, with an agenda to discuss the opportunities offered by India in the MRO sector.

A dinner interaction will also be hosted to provide an opportunity for the delegates to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand and relish the local cuisine. The Presidency has also planned a Yoga Retreat on June 26 for the delegates to experience. Delegates will also go on a tour of G-20’s Onigaon. Earlier, the delegates of G-20 held in May had also visited this village. The agenda that came in the meeting will be placed before the finance ministers. Apart from G-20 countries, guests from 13 invited countries will also attend. Of these, four will be involved in a virtual meeting of institutions of international countries.

The G-20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investment, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment. This includes identifying innovative tools for The outcomes of the Infrastructure Working Group add to G-20 finance track priorities and promote infrastructure development.