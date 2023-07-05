G Kishan Reddy did not attend PM Modi’s cabinet meeting, signs of being out of the cabinet

New Delhi : Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday skipped the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after his appointment as the president of the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). No official reason has been given for his absence. However, some leaders believe that this is an indication of his exit from the Union Cabinet before a possible reshuffle. It is being speculated that he did not attend the meeting due to indications of being dropped from the Union Cabinet.

G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the President of Telangana BJP.

According to media reports, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy was appointed as the President of Telangana unit of BJP on Tuesday. In BJP too, there is a rule of one person-one post. A source close to Reddy declined to comment on whether he would resign from the cabinet. Sources said that he has been a dedicated worker of the party for decades and will discharge whatever responsibility is assigned to him by the party leadership.

PM Modi can reshuffle the cabinet

It is reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon reshuffle his Council of Ministers. Organizational changes are also taking place in the BJP. BJP President JP Nadda had appointed state presidents in three other states apart from Telangana. There is a possibility that Nadda may make more changes in the party organization soon.

Preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

These changes taking place in the government and the organization are being seen as preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. However, no official comment has been made by the party or the government regarding the widespread change in the Union Council of Ministers.