G20: Foreign guests mesmerized after watching Ganga Aarti after the talks of development

Varanasi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and G20 delegates participated in Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Special seating arrangements were made by the officials at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. The video of Foreign Minister Jaishankar and G20 representatives participating in the Aarti is being widely shared on social media. Significantly, the three-day G20 Development Ministers’ meeting is being held in Varanasi from Sunday, June 11 to June 13.

Conversation with German-Australian leaders

Representatives of Brazil, Germany, Japan, Indonesia and China reached Varanasi to participate in the meeting. A total of 200 delegates participated in the meeting. On Sunday, Jaishankar held separate talks with German Development Minister Svenza Schulze and her Australian counterpart Pat Conroy. The External Affairs Minister also held talks with Rebecca Greenspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. India is currently chairing the G20. of India had assumed the one-year presidency on December 1 last year

Economic cooperation with German will increase

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the G20 Development Ministers’ Conference. Jaishankar tweeted, “Delighted to start the G20 Development Ministers meeting with German Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze. Shared priorities discussed in the meeting. Sustainable Development Summit and third country partnerships as well.” Talked.

The issue of PM’s visit to Australia came up

The issue of PM Modi’s recent visit to Australia came up in the conversation on Jaishankar’s meeting with Conroy. Giving information in another tweet, Jaishankar said that it is a pleasure to welcome Australian Development Minister Pat Conroy in Varanasi. Naturally, we talked about PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia. Also discussed how our two countries can cooperate on development issues in the Pacific region.