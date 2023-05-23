G20 Summit in Kashmir: Today’s second day meeting of 61 delegates from 29 countries, China remained absent, India did not pay attention

G20 Summit in Kashmir: The meeting of the G-20 Tourism Working Group began on Monday in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Today is the second day of the three-day meeting. Representatives of all G-20 countries except China reached Srinagar for the third meeting of the working group on tourism. Adequate security arrangements have been made for the programme. Significantly, this is the first international event to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

China did not attend the meeting: Talking to the media, India’s Sherpa for G-20 Amitabh Kant said that except China, all the G-20 countries participated in the meeting. 61 representatives of the member countries were present. No representative of China attended the meeting. Regarding the meeting, the Union ministers said that tourism is a major industry in Kashmir. He said that the valley is starting an exciting journey with the G20 event and it will send a strong message against Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

Strict security arrangements: Strict security arrangements have been made for this three-day program to be completed peacefully. National Security Guards, Marine commandos, police and paramilitary forces are deployed at several other places, including the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC). At the same time, the Boulevard Road around the venue has been made a ‘no-go zone’ for three days. At the same time, adequate security arrangements have been made on the routes used by the delegates to attend the meeting and on the routes connecting the airport.

Did not pay attention to China: No representative of China attended the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting. On this Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant downplayed the presence of Chinese representatives saying that travel and tourism is a private sector activity and business delegations from many countries participated. Officials said that it is not that all the invitees attend every meeting and some have not even attended the meetings held in other parts of the country.

