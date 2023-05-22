G20 summit will be held today amid tight security in Jammu and Kashmir, monitoring will be done with drones

G20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir: The G20 summit will be held today in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security. All preparations regarding security have been completed. The army is on high alert mode in the state. Let us tell you that this is the first international program of such a big level after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abolished in the year 2019. Let us tell you that during this three-day program organized between May 22 and 24, keeping in mind the security, the whole area is being monitored by drones. NSG and MARCOS commandos have also been deployed. During the program, Special Operation Group of police is also going to be deployed at many places to stop any kind of terrorist activity.

the streets were decorated

The streets and walls of the state have been decorated to welcome the delegates coming from many countries. The people of Kashmir are also ready to welcome those participating in the G20 Summit program organized in Srinagar. People believe that due to this tourism and business will get a boost in Kashmir. According to the information that has come to the fore, there will be no restriction on public movement in Srinagar. Not only here, all the shops and business institutions will remain open to welcome the guests.

G-20 meeting will be held in Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security, Union Minister said – this is proof of change in the valley

Event will be held on the banks of Dal Lake

This meeting is being organized at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. More than 60 delegates from different countries are reported to have participated in Srinagar. Keeping the security in mind, concrete arrangements have been made from sky to the ground and the guard of Marcos commandos is being seen here. For information, let us tell you that 60 representatives from 25 countries and 65 representatives of Latin Organization of the country have reached Kashmir for this meeting.