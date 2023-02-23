The G7 countries intend to provide Ukraine with at least $39 billion in financial assistance in 2023. On Thursday, February 23, reports Reuters with reference to the statement of the Minister of Finance of Japan Shun’ichi Suzuki.

On this day, a meeting of the heads of financial departments and central banks of the G7 countries took place in Bangalore, India, and a similar meeting in the G20 format will take place the next day.

Earlier, on February 20, during a visit to Kyiv, US President Joe Biden announced a new $500 million military aid package, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems. In addition, the US President predicted that the country will face difficult days, weeks and years.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar on February 11 called on the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv’s allies need to find a peaceful solution to problems in order to stop the loss of life and destruction.

Prior to this, on February 7, Republican Matt Goetz during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red lines” every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.