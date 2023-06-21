Gabru fan of PM Modi in America! A jacket with his pictures worn in honor of the Prime Minister

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also one of the tallest leaders of the world. In the reports of many rating agencies, PM Modi has also been the most favorite leader of the world. It is the magic of PM Modi’s personality that he has millions of fans in the country and the world. Currently PM Modi is on a tour of America. In the US too, more than one of his fans are coming forward. In this episode, one name is of American citizen of Indian origin Minesh C Patel. Actually, Minesh has printed the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his jacket. In this regard, Michel says that this jacket was made by him in the year 2015 during Gujarat Day. We have 26 of these jackets.

jackets | New York: Minesh C Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora flaunts his jacket with PM Narendra Modi’s image printed on it. "This jacket was made in 2015 during Gujarat Day… We have 26 of this (jackets) and out of these 26 (jackets) four of them are here today," says… pic.twitter.com/OL3NWhtONy

— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023



PM Modi reached AmericanLet me tell you, on his first state visit to America, PM Modi reached New York on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed in America. PM Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters here today i.e. on Wednesday and will hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington. On the arrival of PM Modi, there was tremendous enthusiasm among the people of the Indian-American community at the airport. . People raised slogans in support of PM Modi. Kyan Patel, a person of Indian origin from Virginia, had taken the picture of Prime Minister Modi in his hands.

PM Modi’s name was written on the number plateThe bigger the personality of PM Modi, the longer is the list of his fans. In this episode, one of his fans in America got the number plate of his vehicle registered in the name of PM Modi. The name of an American citizen of Indian origin is Raghavendra. The number plate of his car is registered in the name of NMODI. Raghavendra says that he is a big fan of PM Modi. He also said that PM Narendra Modi is an inspiration for me.

His supporters reached after a long journeyThe long list of people who admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad is evident from the fact that a 69-year-old cardiologist and his wife made a nine-hour journey from Ohio to New York on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of him. Indian-origin Dr. Bholanath Rama and his wife Sunita Rama had come to meet PM Modi holding the tricolor in their hands. Bholanath says that PM Modi is the best person for India. He is doing everything for the progress of the country. Let us tell you, this couple traveled nine hours from Ohio to get a glimpse of PM Modi. Courtesy of Language Input