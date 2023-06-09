Gadar 2 Cast Fees: Sunny Deol took so many crores to become Tara Singh, Amisha Patel got this much money

Gadar

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar is getting re-released again on 2 June. While giving bumper discounts, the makers will not let the ticket price exceed Rs 150 and will also keep Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer. If two cinema lovers watch the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer film that released 22 years ago, each viewer will get a chance to watch the re-release for just Rs 75.

Sunny Deol Gadar

Tara Singh was seen in a strong character in Gadar-Ek Prem Katha. According to media reports, the actor has charged Rs 5 crore. The audience is excited to see him once again.

Ameesha Patel

Amisha Patel has taken 2 crore rupees to become Sakina. Viewers will once again be able to see the love story of Tara Singh-Sakina in Gadar.

Gadar 2 Utkarsh Sharma

Utkarsh Sharma is playing the role of Tara Singh and Sakina’s son. He has taken around Rs 1 crore for working in the sequel. Utkarsh will be seen in a different role in Gadar 2. Girlfriend has also been entered in the film.

simrat kaur

This time the film will also have Jeete’s wife i.e. Tara Singh and Sakina’s daughter-in-law. This role will be played by Simrat Kaur. He has taken 80 lakh rupees for the film. Simrat remains very active on social media.

Gadar 2

The makers will premiere Gadar on 9th June in 3 big cities namely Mumbai, Lucknow and Jaipur. Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh Sharma will be present in this. Gadar will be released in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format.

Gadar

If reports are to be believed then the promotion of Gadar 2 will start after the release of Gadar. The sequel film ‘Gadar 2’ is also making a comeback on 11 August 2023. Gadar 2 has been shot in cities like Palampur, Ahmednagar, Lucknow. The shooting of Gadar 2 was first done in Bhaled village of Palampur.