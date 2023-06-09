Gadar 2: Now looks like ‘Jeete’ of ‘Gadar’, Sunny Deol’s onscreen son has changed so much in 22 years

Gadar 2: In the 2001 film Gadar, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s onscreen son Jeete was played by Utkarsh Sharma. Utkarsh will be seen once again in Gadar 2, which is releasing after 22 years. The innocent and cute looking actor in Gadar has now grown up. Utkarsh has become very smart and handsome too. Let us tell you about them.

Sunny Deol’s onscreen son



Anil Sharma’s Gadar is being re-released again today. Meanwhile, the discussion about the characters of the film again intensified on social media. In real life, Utkarsh Sharma is the son of the director of the film, Anil. Utkarsh played the role of Tara Singh and Sakina’s son very well in the movie. If reports are to be believed, he will be seen in the role of an Indian soldier in Gadar 2. Tara Singh will cross the border, but this time not for Sakina but for his son.

Actor remains very active on social media

There are more than one pictures of Utkarsh Sharma on his Instagram. He looks quite dashing. There are 195K followers on Insta and he himself follows 81 people. He follows only three Indian cricketers which are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Utkarsh Sharma has appeared in these films

Utkarsh Sharma made his debut as a lead actor in the year 2018 with the film ‘Genius’. Apart from this, he has appeared in Tumhe Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Propose, Still Life. The actor has also made two short films named ‘Purpose’ and ‘Home’. Talking about actor’s studies, Utkarsh has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts in Production and Direction. Also, he has learned acting from Strasbourg Theater and Film Institute.

