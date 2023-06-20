Gadar 2: This actor said a big thing in praise of ‘Tara Singh’, said – Sunny Deol owes his superstardom to someone…

Gadar 2: Bollywood star Sunny Deol has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry with his strong acting. His popularity has increased a lot in the last few years. People are eagerly waiting for ‘Gadar 2’. This romantic tale about the Partition of India was directed by Anil Sharma and became a huge hit among the audience. Meanwhile, actor Gaurav Chopra, who is working with him in Gadar 2, has said a big thing.

Gaurav Chopra breaks silence on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar

Gaurav Chopra talked about the experience of working with Sunny Deol in the film Gadar and said that he does not impose his superstardom on anyone. Whatever you have known him over the years, he is everything, Gaurav told IANS. He is not very talkative on the set, he likes to be simple. He is a down to earth person.

He never lost his superstardom on anyone.

Gaurav Chopra praised Sunny Deol, saying, “His conversation is not fabricated, or he never tries to impose his superstardom on anyone. When you talk to him, it all seems very real and warm. That’s why my The experience was no different. He was very polite from day one.” According to the reports, Gaurav has taken Rs 25 lakh as fee for working in the film.

when will gadar 2 release

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ became a big hit at the box office. Ameesha Patel also played a major role in the film. ‘Gadar’ broke box office records and earned more than 100 crores, which was a huge amount at that time. The love story of Tara Singh and Sakina touched the hearts of the audience. Let us tell you that Gadar 2 will be released in theaters on August 11.