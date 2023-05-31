Gadar 2: Tremendous video LEAK from the sets of Sunny Deol’s film, stars seen dancing on the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

Gadar 2: Fans are eagerly waiting for Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s most awaited film Gadar 2. Many twists have been inserted in the film, although once again Sunny will play the role of Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel will be seen in the role of Sakina. This film is a sequel to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma in the year 2001. The first part created a storm at the box office. Seeing the excitement of the fans, Gadar is once again releasing in theaters on 9th June. Meanwhile, a video has been leaked from the set of Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 funny video viral

In the leaked video, director Anil Sharma told that the patchwork of Gadar 2 has been completed. The filmmaker released a video on Twitter, in which he along with the crew members can be seen dancing to the song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’. He wrote, “Last day of patch work shoot and let’s celebrate Gadar 2 together, releasing on 11th August.. also celebrate and watch #gadarekpremkatha on 9th June and double your excitement.” Watch 4K Dolby on screen.” Shoot patch work and celebrate together.

Last day of patch work shoot and let’s celebrate together GADAR 2 which is releasing on 11 Aug.. you also celebrate and watch #gadarekpremkatha on 9 June on big screen 4K dolby to double up your excitement.. pic.twitter.com/wATEaSdSL7

— Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) May 31, 2023



About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be seen again in their respective roles in ‘Gadar 2’. The film is set to release in theaters on 11 August. On Republic Day this year, Sunny Deol revealed the first look of the film along with the release date of ‘Gadar 2’. He had shared, “Hindustan Zindabad Hai… Zindabad was.. and Zindabad will be! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel of Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 in cinemas on 11th August 2023 Will be released.” Please tell that on this day Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ is going to clash with ‘Gadar 2’.

