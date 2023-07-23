Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2: Will the roar of ‘OMG 2’ overpower ‘Gadar 2’? There will be a ruckus at the box office, KRK said a big thing

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Box Office Survey: The much awaited film starring Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Mutiny 2 The fans are eagerly waiting. According to the news, the trailer of Gadar 2 is going to be released on July 27. Knowing this, the eagerness of the fans must have increased. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on August 11 and on this day Akshay Kumar starrer film OMG 2 will also be released. Both the movies are all set to clash at the box office. However, actor and film critic KRK has told about who will prevail over whom.

KRK did this tweet regarding Gadar 2 and OMG 2

Kamal Rashid Khan is often known for his controversial statements. KRK should not express his opinion about any film, it cannot happen. The actor surveyed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to see how much both would earn on the opening day. Regarding this, he tweeted and wrote, “Survey result:- Film #OMG2 will get an opening of 5 to 7 crores in India, whereas, in the next tweet, he wrote, Survey result:- Film #Gadar2 will get an opening of 4-5 crores in India.”

Survey result:- film #OMG2 Will get opening of ₹5 to 7CR in India. https://t.co/Ux21jwYNUB

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 23, 2023



Survey result:- Film #Gadar2 Will get opening of ₹4-5Cr in India. https://t.co/DuHa91DcJz

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 23, 2023



Story of Gadar 2

KRK has predicted about Gadar 2 and OMG 2, but the real collection will come out only after its release. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001. The story takes place in post-Partition India and revolves around the romance between a Muslim girl named Sakina and an Indian Sikh man named Tara Singh. In the first film, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. Whereas, in Gadar 2, Tara Singh will go to bring his son Jeeta from Pakistan. Utkarsh Sharma is playing the character of Tara and Sakina’s younger son Jeete in the film. He is in the role of an Indian soldier in the movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt left behind, Ranveer Singh got the highest fee, know here

Motion poster of Gadar 2

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021, which will be directed by the film’s director Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 promises to be a cinematic entertainer. Two songs of the film have been released recently, which include ‘Ud Ja Kale Kava’ and ‘Khairiyat’. At the same time, a power-packed motion poster was released, in which Sunny Deol’s character Tara Singh and Utkarsh Sharma’s Jeete were seen in a fierce avatar. Both are running fearlessly amidst a barrage of bullets and explosions and are seen holding each other’s hands. It was written in its poster, Tara Singh is ready to face every challenge to protect his country and family.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsOMG 2 to clash with Gadar 2

OMG 2 is the sequel to the superhit OMG – Oh My God. The movie is releasing on August 11 only. Akshay Kumar is also acting alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar. The film is directed by director Amit Rai. Recently its song ‘Oonchi Oonchi Wadi’ was released. Earlier, OMG 2 was making headlines as it was rumored that the film has been stalled by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). However, Akshay dismissed all these rumours. He confirmed that his film will hit the theaters as planned on August 11, 2023.

Watch these 5 best romantic web series on OTT, you will remember first love, guitar will start playing in your heart

Sunny Deol had said this

Sunny Deol will be seen again in Gadar 2 as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina. Sunny and Ameesha came on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of the film. Talking about his upcoming film, host Kapil asked him about his feelings about the film. To this the actor replied and said, there is enthusiasm but there is also nervousness. When the film was released, not everyone in the industry liked it. But the way the audience appreciated it, everyone changed. Everyone told him that it would not do well because it is a Punjabi film. However, the audience liked the film very much.